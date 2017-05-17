Police seek missing, endangered Chesapeake man
Two more retired football stars have pledged their brains to research. Two-time Super Bowl champion Leonard Marshall and three Police spokesperson Kelly Elliot says Richard Copeland Jr. was reported missing Monday, and was last seen May 10 on N. Battlefield Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,532,879
|Lost items
|Wed
|JoAnn Lawson
|1
|any one know (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Tue
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC