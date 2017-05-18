Police, family continue search for missing Chesapeake father
Chesapeake Police say Robert Copeland Jr. was last seen on May 10th and a missing person's report was filed on May 15th. Copeland's family members tell News 3 he was last seen walking in front of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center on Battlefield Boulevard.
