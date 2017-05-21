Photographer captures the faces of Hampton Roads shipbuilding
Norfolk photographer Glen McClure, seen here in the Chrysler Museum, Norfolk, has created a photo series of Hampton Roads shipbuilders. Norfolk photographer Glen McClure, seen here in the Chrysler Museum, Norfolk, has created a photo series of Hampton Roads shipbuilders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|TeaRumpster
|1,532,734
|Lost items
|23 hr
|JoAnn Lawson
|1
|any one know (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Tue
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC