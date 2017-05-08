Next Generation Of Nurses Ready To Help
Bachelor of science in nursing graduate Lizzie Taylor looks for her family in the audience at the start of Nursing Convocation at James Madison University's Convocation Center on Friday. Joanna Beitzel wipes away a tear after taking the Florence Nightingale Pledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grumpy
|1,527,914
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Lol
|21
|best places to live
|Mon
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|Mon
|Rebel
|1
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|martin garey
|92
|Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie
|May 5
|Friend
|1
|is it just me or are there a lot of tornados
|May 5
|ANON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC