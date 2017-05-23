Newton Media Selected as Agency for Wholetones
CHESAPEAKE, VA, USA, May 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newton Media has been selected as the agency of record for Wholetones: The Healing Frequency Music Project. Newton Media will develop a strategic media test campaign for placement of a 30 minute Direct Response Television program to air nationally, starting early in the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,535,345
|Scott Simons
|12 hr
|Curious
|1
|Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13)
|18 hr
|Merkan Man
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|Little Rich
|846
|military doc (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Big Daddy
|3
|Lost items
|May 21
|JoAnn Lawson
|3
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|May 20
|Meyeras opensore
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC