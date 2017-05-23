Newton Media Selected as Agency for Wholetones

Newton Media Selected as Agency for W...

CHESAPEAKE, VA, USA, May 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newton Media has been selected as the agency of record for Wholetones: The Healing Frequency Music Project. Newton Media will develop a strategic media test campaign for placement of a 30 minute Direct Response Television program to air nationally, starting early in the third quarter.

