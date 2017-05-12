Newport News hopes to attract more bo...

Newport News hopes to attract more boats with harbor improvements

Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

By the end of June, the city will finish refurbishing a deteriorated wooden mooring system at the Seafood Industrial Park's Small Boat Harbor, which has needed repairs for years and has collected complaints from commercial fisherman. The new pilings - the pillars boats are tied to - are concrete and vary in size, allowing for heavier boats and barges and more protection during high tide, said Doreen Kopacz, the city's harbormaster.

