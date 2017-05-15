Man arrested in viral road rage incident has history in Chesapeake
A road rage suspect with ties to Chesapeake, Virginia is still in jail in Tampa, after he was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol officers for smashing a car window to bits during a heated road rage incident that was caught on video. Florida State troopers told WFLA that the man screaming his head off in the video filmed along Interstate 4 in Tampa is 26-year-old Eric Starowicz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,531,379
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|20 hr
|Tok2me64
|41
|Sandbridge meet up
|Sun
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|Sun
|Ed Lindsleys ghost
|1
|Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ...
|Sat
|Donna
|1
|Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10)
|May 11
|Jeanne
|22
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC