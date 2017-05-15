Man arrested in viral road rage incident has history in Chesapeake

A road rage suspect with ties to Chesapeake, Virginia is still in jail in Tampa, after he was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol officers for smashing a car window to bits during a heated road rage incident that was caught on video. Florida State troopers told WFLA that the man screaming his head off in the video filmed along Interstate 4 in Tampa is 26-year-old Eric Starowicz.

