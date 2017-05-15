Man arrested in viral road rage incid...

Man arrested in viral road rage incident has history in Chesapeake

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

A road rage suspect with ties to Chesapeake, Virginia is still in jail in Tampa, after he was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol officers for smashing a car window to bits during a heated road rage incident that was caught on video. Florida State troopers told WFLA that the man screaming his head off in the video filmed along Interstate 4 in Tampa is 26-year-old Eric Starowicz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,531,379
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) 8 hr Martin garey 2
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 20 hr Tok2me64 41
Sandbridge meet up Sun Jefferson Davis 2
Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass Sun Ed Lindsleys ghost 1
Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ... Sat Donna 1
News Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10) May 11 Jeanne 22
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC