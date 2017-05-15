Madison High School students help build artificial reef in Chesapeake
James Madison High School student Julia Hakeem, president of the school's Students for Environmental Action club, tries to free a rubber ball used for casting a concrete reef ball that will be eventually dropped in the Chesapeake Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|RoxLo
|1,532,062
|any one know (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|22 hr
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|2
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Tok2me64
|41
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC