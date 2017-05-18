Luck Stone buys Chesapeake property f...

Luck Stone buys Chesapeake property for $2.4 million for a distribution site

Hampton Roads announced the sale of adjoining properties in Chesapeake to Luck Stone Corp. and Allan Myers Corp. The seller, Higgerson-Buchanan, recently closed its business at 5300 Bainbridge Blvd. after 60 years of operation. Luck Stone, the largest family-owned and operated producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel in the country, acquired 32.86 acres of industrial land with access to the N&P Beltline Railroad for $2.45 million.

