Lightning strike causes apartment fir...

Lightning strike causes apartment fire in Chesapeake

Friday

Units were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the Great Bridge Apartments and arrived seven minutes later to find fire coming from an exterior electrical panel. Fire crews quickly evacuated the entire apartment building and brought the fire under control by 7:12 p.m., fire officials said.

Chesapeake, VA

