Lidl opening stores in Newport News, ...

Lidl opening stores in Newport News, Hampton this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

German grocer Lidl is opening a store in Newport News and a store in Hampton this summer. The Peninsula stores are among the first 20 Lidl stores to open in the U.S. German grocer Lidl is opening a store in Newport News and a store in Hampton this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 27 min Susanm 1,537,998
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 40 min Ms Sassy 63,660
News Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10) 5 hr maddie42415 2
Thinking about moving to VA Beach 5 hr Edefaria 1
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) May 30 Found you 4
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) May 29 mav52 102
News Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp... May 29 Hillary Clinton v... 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC