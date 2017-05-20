Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries to open Chesapeake location
"We are very excited to bring good times and great food to the fine folks in Chesapeake," said Alex Tzekovsky, franchise owner for the Chesapeake restaurant. "Hwy 55 already has a stellar reputation for having the best burgers you'll find anywhere and we can't wait to open our doors for our new neighbors and old friends."
