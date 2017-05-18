Great Bridge Walgreens briefly evacua...

Great Bridge Walgreens briefly evacuated due to natural gas leak

The Walgreens at 201 Hanbury Road East in the Great Bridge section of Chesapeake was briefly evacuated on Thursday morning due to a natural gas leak.

