Friends of Chesapeake teen
The friends of two graduating seniors who were in a fatal crash want them to have seats at their graduation ceremony. Kaitlyn Duffy, an 18-year-old from Chesapeake, and Sabrina Mundorff were just weeks away from graduation when police say they were hit by a drunk driver Friday afternoon.
