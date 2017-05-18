First Warning Traffic - Thursday traffic alerts
The installation of a water line will require the closure of a single lane on South Battlefield Blvd between Benefit Rd and Indian Creek Rd on Wednesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and on Thursday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both directions of traffic will be maintained throughout construction. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22 Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall to Fort Eustis Boulevard May 14-17, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Gaggy
|1,532,943
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|21 min
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|2 hr
|Todd
|3
|Lost items
|Wed
|JoAnn Lawson
|1
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|May 16
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC