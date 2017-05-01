First Warning Traffic - Starting the week with road work
I-264 East/Berkley Bridge: Single lane closure beginning at the Downtown Tunnel and extending across the Berkley Bridge Wednesday, May 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8. VA164 East/Port Norfolk Exit: Single lane closure at Port Norfolk off-ramp Tuesday through Thursday, May 2-5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.
