First Warning Traffic - Monday closures at the 64/264...

Motorists on Interstate 64 should expect delays and repeated stoppages between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. the nights of Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23. Traffic in both directions on I-64 will be slowed and potentially stopped multiple times at the Curlew Drive overpass - near the I-264 interchange - to allow Dominion Virginia Power to transfer high-voltage transmission lines to new, taller towers on either side of I-64. The utility work is in support of Phase I of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project .

