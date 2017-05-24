First Warning Traffic - Bridge openin...

First Warning Traffic - Bridge openings and road work for Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Virginia Beach Public Works has announced an emergency lane closure of a portion of the northbound lane of London Bridge Road between International Parkway and Potters Road to allow for excavation work. The work is part of the cleanup effort from the fuel spill at Naval Air Station on May 11th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min RoxLo 1,535,823
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 22 hr Despicable Me 17
Scott Simons Wed Curious 1
Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13) Wed Merkan Man 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Wed Little Rich 846
military doc (Mar '16) May 22 Big Daddy 3
Lost items May 21 JoAnn Lawson 3
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC