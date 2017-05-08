Dump truck crash prompts 2+ hour closure of I-64W in Chesapeake
All lanes of I-64W in Chesapeake near Military Highway are currently closed after two dump trucks collided, with one spilling a load of sand on the roadway. Virginia State Police say a dump truck traveling eastbound crossed the median and collided with another dump truck in the westbound lanes.
