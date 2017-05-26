Death investigation underway in Chesa...

Death investigation underway in Chesapeake

Friday May 26 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Chesapeake Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Bowers Hill. The vehicle was found in a parking lot of Mid-Atlantic Leasing on Military Highway.

