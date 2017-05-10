Cyclists honor officers killed in the line of duty
Honoring fallen officers with a 250-mile bike ride to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., cyclists are riding to remember. Hundreds of current law enforcement officers, families in the police force, survivors of fallen law enforcement officers, and community members hit the road Wednesday morning for the two-day trek in honor of the 144 lives lost in the line of duty this year.
