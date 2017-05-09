Council to vote on resolution prohibi...

Council to vote on resolution prohibiting Chesapeake from becoming a 'sanctuary city'

Chesapeake City Council will be voting on a resolution Tuesday night that would prohibit the city from adopting sanctuary city policies. The resolution states that "the City of Chesapeake, Virginia shall continue to enforce federal immigration laws and regulations and shall not adopt sanctuary city policies."

