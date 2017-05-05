Convicted murderer maintains innocenc...

Convicted murderer maintains innocence in death of Chesapeake woman

Friday May 5

Justin Cornell is breaking his silence about being found guilty of murdering and dismembering his ex-girlfriend and co-worker Brianna Armstrong. Cornell was arrested and charged with Armstrong's death just days after her body was found in trash bags scattered throughout the Great Dismal Swamp, but according to Cornell, he is innocent.

