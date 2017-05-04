Cobb, Seabrooke have stories in new collections
A longtime, and now retired, Virginia Beach teacher has a story in a new "Chicken Soup for the Soul" collection, "Inspiration for Teachers: 101 Stories About How You Make a Difference." Linda Carol Cobb 's piece, "Consequences," was also part of a podcast about the book called "Tips Tuesday."
