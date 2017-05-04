Cobb, Seabrooke have stories in new c...

Cobb, Seabrooke have stories in new collections

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Virginian-Pilot

A longtime, and now retired, Virginia Beach teacher has a story in a new "Chicken Soup for the Soul" collection, "Inspiration for Teachers: 101 Stories About How You Make a Difference." Linda Carol Cobb 's piece, "Consequences," was also part of a podcast about the book called "Tips Tuesday."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Virginian-Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,526,721
best places to live 12 hr wv family 1
Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie Fri Friend 1
is it just me or are there a lot of tornados Fri ANON 1
News Contracts For April 27, 2017 Thu MeanWhile 1
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 2 Martin garey 16
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,830,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC