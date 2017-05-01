Chesapeake man charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting, killing friend
A 20-year-old Chesapeake man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after police say he shot and killed his friend on Saturday, April 29. Chesapeake Police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Seaboard Avenue in reference to an accidental shooting at 3:50 p.m. Witnesses told police 20-year-old Juan Perry and 20-year-old Jaonta White were handling a shotgun when it went off, striking White in the face.
