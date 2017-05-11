Car crashes into pond off I-64 overnight
State police and Chesapeake police are investigating after a car ran off the interstate overnight and landed in a retention pond. It happened on Interstate 64 Eastbound near the 464 interchange close to the Great Bridge Blvd. overpass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,531,096
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|11 hr
|Tok2me64
|41
|Sandbridge meet up
|Sun
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|Sun
|Ed Lindsleys ghost
|1
|Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ...
|Sat
|Donna
|1
|Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10)
|May 11
|Jeanne
|22
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC