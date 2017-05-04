Auction selling unclaimed military be...

Auction selling unclaimed military belongings cancelled after heavy criticism

This week Gene Daniels Auctions in Chesapeake advertised it was auctioning off 105 shipping containers containing unclaimed property of service members who had been stationed overseas. The boxes had been stored in a warehouse belonging to Bay Area Movers in Portsmouth.

