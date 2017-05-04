After backlash from military communit...

After backlash from military community, auction of service members' unclaimed possessions postponed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Stars and Stripes

After the outcry, Gene Daniels Auctions of Chesapeake, Va. on Thursday postponed the sale, which was planned for Saturday in Portsmouth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,527,234
best places to live 58 min Pembroke Pimp 2
News The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif... 4 hr Rebel 1
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) 19 hr martin garey 92
Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie Fri Friend 1
is it just me or are there a lot of tornados May 5 ANON 1
News Contracts For April 27, 2017 May 4 MeanWhile 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC