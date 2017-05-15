5 injured in school bus wreck in Harl...

5 injured in school bus wreck in Harlan County

Police said in a news release the bus was hit in the rear Tuesday afternoon on Kentucky 38 in Harlan County while stopped to unload a child. The release said the driver of a passenger vehicle, 74-year-old Richard Robinson of Chesapeake, Virginia, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

