1,400 students surprise parents of Chesapeake teen killed by accused drunk driver
As the funeral processional for a Chesapeake teen allegedly killed by a drunk driver made its way down Battlefield Blvd., on Friday hundreds of students who never knew 18-year-old Kaitlyn Duffy made their way to the sidewalk. Over 1,400 Great Bridge Middle School students stood just outside of campus to pay their respects to Duffy's family.
