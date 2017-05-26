1,400 students surprise parents of Chesapeake teen killed by accused drunk driver

As the funeral processional for a Chesapeake teen allegedly killed by a drunk driver made its way down Battlefield Blvd., on Friday hundreds of students who never knew 18-year-old Kaitlyn Duffy made their way to the sidewalk. Over 1,400 Great Bridge Middle School students stood just outside of campus to pay their respects to Duffy's family.

