1,400 students surprise parents of Ch...

1,400 students surprise parents of Chesapeake teen killed by accused drunk driver

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

As the funeral processional for a Chesapeake teen allegedly killed by a drunk driver made its way down Battlefield Blvd., on Friday hundreds of students who never knew 18-year-old Kaitlyn Duffy made their way to the sidewalk. Over 1,400 Great Bridge Middle School students stood just outside of campus to pay their respects to Duffy's family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Realtime 1,538,033
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 56 min Julia 63,661
News Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10) 11 hr maddie42415 2
Thinking about moving to VA Beach 12 hr Edefaria 1
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) May 30 Found you 4
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) May 29 mav52 102
News Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp... May 29 Hillary Clinton v... 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC