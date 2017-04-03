Two Payless stores closing in Va. Beach, Chesapeake Read Story Staff
According to USA Today, the discount footwear chain sought bankruptcy court protection Tuesday, announcing it will close 400 stores after facing bruising competition from online retailers and other setbacks. The two local stores that are set to close are in the Haygood Shopping Center in Virginia Beach and the Chesapeake Square location in Chesapeake.
