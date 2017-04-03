Two Payless stores closing in Va. Bea...

Two Payless stores closing in Va. Beach, Chesapeake Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

According to USA Today, the discount footwear chain sought bankruptcy court protection Tuesday, announcing it will close 400 stores after facing bruising competition from online retailers and other setbacks. The two local stores that are set to close are in the Haygood Shopping Center in Virginia Beach and the Chesapeake Square location in Chesapeake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Earl 1,512,525
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr mdbuilder 63,611
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) 18 hr Democrat Hero 988
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Into The Night 8,124
News CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08) Mon Iamthesam 220
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Sun Georgie-Porgie 2,371
News Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09) Apr 2 Martin garey 8
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC