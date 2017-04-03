The Latest: NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Virginia
The weather service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in the Irvington area and an EF0 touched down in Chesapeake on Thursday. A tornado with maximum wind speeds of 90 mph touched down after noon in Irvington and uprooted and snapped trees along a nearly 3-mile path.
