Son shoots and kills parents before turning on aunt and uncle

On Sunday evening, around 7:24, Chesapeake police were called to Chadwyck Road for a man threatening to shoot his aunt and uncle. Officers got to the scene and learned from the homeowners that their nephew, Steven Julian, had pointed a gun at them threatening to shoot.

