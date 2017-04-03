Severe weather strikes Virginia Beach

A group of friends from Chesapeake, Va., work to help clear fallen trees on Elbow Road in Virginia Beach, Va., following a suspected tornado that hit the area on Friday, March 31, 2017. The National Weather Service will not be able to confirm whether a tornado - or tornadoes - hit Hampton Roads until Saturday.

