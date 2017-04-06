Power lines, trees come down during s...

Power lines, trees come down during storms in Chesapeake

Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Robb Braidwood with Chesapeake Emergency Management tells WAVY's Andy Fox that there was damage throughout the Hickory area, on Dalia Drive and on Centerville Turnpike. Hickory Ridge Farm suffered considerable structure damage.

