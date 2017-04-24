Police investigate shooting in Chesapeake; 1 hospitalized

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he's sorry he let a few negative words cause a rift between him SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Although the Phoenix area isn't yet a major pro soccer market, Sunday night felt like a big step toward that dream Officers on the scene of a shooting in Chesapeake, near the Virginia Beach city line, on Monday, April 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.