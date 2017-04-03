Parents angry over school's lack of response to Tornado Warning Read Story Steven Graves
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va Six Virginia Beach schools failed to shelter students in place during a tornado warning Thursday, a spokesperson said, and some parents are outraged. "This happened during school hours and I wasn't able to make sure my children are safe," said Laura Lambrecht, who has a daughter at Kempsville Middle School.
