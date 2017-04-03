Parents angry over school's lack of response to Tornado Warning Read Story Steven Graves

Parents angry over school's lack of r...

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va Six Virginia Beach schools failed to shelter students in place during a tornado warning Thursday, a spokesperson said, and some parents are outraged. "This happened during school hours and I wasn't able to make sure my children are safe," said Laura Lambrecht, who has a daughter at Kempsville Middle School.

