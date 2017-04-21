No plan yet on how Newport News, Hamp...

No plan yet on how Newport News, Hampton will pay for HRT shortfall

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Hampton and Newport News are wrestling with how they will pay for a big budget shortfall that Hampton Roads Transit has passed along to the localities that it serves. Hampton and Newport News are wrestling with how they will pay for a big budget shortfall that Hampton Roads Transit has passed along to the localities that it serves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Miyagi 1,520,856
News Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08) Sat Cornflake Trailer... 81
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patty Myers 8,138
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Fri Linda9653 2,372
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Apr 18 Maria from Colorado 40
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Chesapeake County was issued at April 24 at 4:56AM EDT

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC