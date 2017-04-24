News Minute: Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 12:03 p.m. EDT
The Coast Guard has suspended its search in Virginia for a man whose boat sank 5 miles off Tangier Island after taking on water in the Chesapeake Bay. Coast Guard Petty Officer Berry Bena tells news outlets the search for the waterman, Ed Charnock, was suspended Tuesday.
