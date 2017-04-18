Get Picking, Because This is the Earliest Start to the Strawberry Season in Memory
Before 11 a.m. Friday, 3-year-old Annalee Allen had accomplished her task of filling a basket with early spring strawberries. She knew a secret: that Tidewater's strawberry crop is ripe for the picking and way ahead of schedule.
