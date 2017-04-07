Family of three displaced in Chesapeake fire
Fire department units were called to the 600 block of Clearfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., the Chesapeake Fire Department said. They arrived on scene to find a one story single family home with heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of the structure.
