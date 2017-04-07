Family of three displaced in Chesapea...

Family of three displaced in Chesapeake fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Fire department units were called to the 600 block of Clearfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., the Chesapeake Fire Department said. They arrived on scene to find a one story single family home with heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of the structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,515,130
Bad drivers Mon Merkan 2
James Freel? Sun Cpike 2
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) Sun Umm 23
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Apr 8 Martin garey 19
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
News ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i... Apr 7 Quirky 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC