Face of Defense: Navy Lieutenant Want...

Face of Defense: Navy Lieutenant Wants to Contribute as Cyber Warrior

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Until Navy Lt. Brendan Geoghegan was selected for a prestigious, but technically demanding, three-year internship that would culminate in him graduating as one of the Defense's Department's leading computer networking experts, almost no one at his command knew the program even existed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,517,567
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Universal Soldier 63,618
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,127
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) 19 hr Trent Broad 61
News Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09) 23 hr Martin garey 19
News Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11) Apr 15 Martin garey 3
James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14) Apr 14 angela burgess 5
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC