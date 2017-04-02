EF-2 tornado damages homes in Virginia Beach
At least 12 homes are condemned and 32 people are displaced after a tornado touched down in Virginia Beach, fire officials said Friday night, WTKR reported . Updated tornado track for the Chesapeake/VA Beach tornado based on storm damage data gathered earlier this afternoon.
