Derek Alexander Vancleave, 25, of Chesapeake, Va., fell to his death...
A young man fell to his death from a third-story balcony at Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center on Tuesday morning. The Erie County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call at 10:28 a.m. from an individual reporting a man had fallen from room 3239 balcony to the ground below.
