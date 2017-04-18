DAO Group relocates to Virginia Beach
DAO Group, a computer systems company that provides software and hardware services, will move its corporate headquarters to Virginia Beach with a $2.3 capital million investment. According to the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development, the company plans to relocate 12 employees from its current headquarters in Chesapeake to Virginia Beach and to add 25 new jobs within 48 months.
