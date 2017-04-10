Community Notes

Health, Wellness and a Little Shopping! Saturday, April 22, 2017 10am -2pm Fitness Demo Classes including Zumba 11am - 11:30am, Abs and Core 12:15pm - 12:45pm and Yoga 1:15pm - 1:45pm Door prizes every half hour starting at 10:30am. Cost: Free The Virginia Women Veterans Summit will be held June 22-23 at the Marriott Chesapeake, 725 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.