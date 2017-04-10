Community Notes
Health, Wellness and a Little Shopping! Saturday, April 22, 2017 10am -2pm Fitness Demo Classes including Zumba 11am - 11:30am, Abs and Core 12:15pm - 12:45pm and Yoga 1:15pm - 1:45pm Door prizes every half hour starting at 10:30am. Cost: Free The Virginia Women Veterans Summit will be held June 22-23 at the Marriott Chesapeake, 725 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Stay Vigilant
|1,517,362
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Trent Broad
|61
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|8,124
|Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|Martin garey
|19
|Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|3
|James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|angela burgess
|5
|looking for james Aaron burgess (Oct '14)
|Apr 14
|angela burgess
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC