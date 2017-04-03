Community Notes
It Takes a Village II will be held on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania Va. This year the focus will be on career and technical education, military education and a conversation about college PSAT and SATs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|No Surprize
|1,514,564
|James Freel?
|50 min
|Cpike
|2
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|Umm
|23
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|23 hr
|Martin garey
|19
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Shirleymae1
|271
|ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i...
|Fri
|Quirky
|1
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Martin garey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC