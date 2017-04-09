Chesapeake native serves aboard Navy's most advanced submarine
A Deep Creek High School graduate and Chesapeake native is serving aboard one of the Navy's most advanced ballistic missile submarines, the USS Tennessee. Petty Officer 1st Class Shea Roach serves aboard the boat, which is one of 14 Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines.
