Chesapeake farm rebuilding after tornado strike

The farm, located on Battlefield Boulevard, lost its stand, play area and half of its animal pen due to high winds. According to a post on the farm's Facebook page several building materials for the new stand are set to arrive Wednesday with Kempsville Building Supply helping with costs.

