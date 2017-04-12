Chesapeake farm rebuilding after tornado strike
The farm, located on Battlefield Boulevard, lost its stand, play area and half of its animal pen due to high winds. According to a post on the farm's Facebook page several building materials for the new stand are set to arrive Wednesday with Kempsville Building Supply helping with costs.
