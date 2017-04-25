C&F Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter Net Income

C&F Financial Corporation , the one-bank holding company for C&F Bank , today reported net income of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2017, or $0.78 per common share assuming dilution, compared with $2.5 million, or $0.72 per common share assuming dilution, for the first quarter of 2016. The Corporation's annualized returns on average common equity and on average assets for the first quarter of 2017 were 7.86 percent and 0.76 percent, respectively, compared to 7.51 percent and 0.71 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2016.

