C&F Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter Net Income
C&F Financial Corporation , the one-bank holding company for C&F Bank , today reported net income of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2017, or $0.78 per common share assuming dilution, compared with $2.5 million, or $0.72 per common share assuming dilution, for the first quarter of 2016. The Corporation's annualized returns on average common equity and on average assets for the first quarter of 2017 were 7.86 percent and 0.76 percent, respectively, compared to 7.51 percent and 0.71 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,521,746
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Martin garey
|34
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Apr 18
|Maria from Colorado
|40
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC